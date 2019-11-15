More agricultural export expected

The Ministry of Agriculture expects a massive quantity of local agricultural products to be exported to key markets in the next few months.

Permanent Secretary Ritesh Dass says they’ve noted a huge demand from markets in Australia, New Zealand, the European Union, and the US market amid the pandemic.

Dass says an increase in the market has prompted the Ministry to initiate various programs and assistance to farmers.

“We have interest from a large number of countries for Fijians products. The quantity that they want is humongous, so for us once again it’s all about scaling upwards so that we can meet these demands. We got the foot in the door, for us it’s about scaling upwards and being able to produce the quantity that these customers require from us.”

He confirms that last year alone, a substantial combined value of $130 million of dairy, beef and lamb were imported.

Dass stresses that these commodities can be locally produced and that is something the Ministry is hoping to achieve in the future.