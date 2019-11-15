Mobile desalination plant for emergency water supply

Converting sea water into fresh water is now an innovative option for islands affected by pro-longed dry weather.

The Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development received a mobile desalination plant earlier this week that will assist maritime communities with water supply during emergencies through the reverse osmosis of salt water into fresh water.

Leased freely by Sea Mercy Fiji for one year, the plant with an accompanying power generator is worth $100,000.

The plant will be able to convert 50,000 liters of water in one day for drinking and household use.

Sea Mercy Fiji Representative Neil Towner says they are happy to work with Government and to serve the people.

Over the last 3 years alone, the Ministry has spent $1.2 million through its Emergency Water supply program to cart water from Viti Levu and Vanua Levu to drought hotspots in the maritime islands.























