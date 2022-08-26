Mobil Fiji continues to thrive

Mobil Chief Executive Narongkorn Charusakwong says they have their own refineries in Singapore which enables them to get their products safely into the country.

Mobil Fiji is committed to providing the best service to its customers in Fiji despite the rise in fuel prices.

Mobil Chief Executive Narongkorn Charusakwong says they have their own refineries in Singapore which enables them to get their products safely into the country.

He adds despite the competitive environment, they will continue to expand their services.

“We have retail businesses here, we have aviation, we have marine, we have commercial and also the retail business that we have, to-date we have 35 sites across the country.”

Meanwhile, 37-year-old businessman Peni Togutu won a 2022 pick-up truck as part of a promotion run by Mobil Fiji.