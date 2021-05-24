Mobil donates fuel to first responders

Mobil Oil (Fiji) has stepped forward to assist first responders perform their duties in response to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Oil Company is supporting the Ministry of Health and the Fiji Police Force by donating fuel.

Chief Executive, Adi Tamara says the Mobil team is hopeful the donation will assist frontliners to carry out important tasks such as contact tracing, which is essential to helping us stop the spread of COVID-19 and keeping Fijians safe.

She says Mobil has an important role to play in continuing to supply essential energy to Fiji throughout the pandemic.

Tamara adds the Mobil team has put in place strict measures to ensure members of its workforce are kept safe and fuel can continue flowing to Fiji.

