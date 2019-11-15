Mixed economic performance in 2019

Various sectors of the economy had generally mixed performances in 2019.

The sugar industry did relatively well as both cane and sugar production increased annually by 6.5 percent and 5.3 percent, respectively.

Visitor arrivals rose by 2.8 percent in 2019, mostly driven by higher arrivals from the United States, New Zealand, Japan, Pacific Island Countries and the Rest of Asia.

In contrast, the overall timber industry performed weakly despite the increase in mahogany production. Pinewood supply, sawn timber, and woodchip production declined. In addition to this, deteriorating and poor quality ore reserves coupled with technical issues led to a 14.9 percent decline in gold production.

Domestic demand for consumption and investment remained subdued.

Commercial banks new loans for consumption dropped by 4.8 percent, underpinned by contractions in new lending to the wholesale and retail sector, hotels & restaurants and private individuals.

New and second-hand vehicle registrations also fell.

Lending for investment dropped by 16.7 percent, driven by the contraction in lending to the real estate and the building & construction sectors.

Cement sales fell by 6.2 percent due to the stalling of large construction projects and on-going transportation setbacks.