Ministry works to revitalize floriculture sector

The Ministry of Agriculture is working on rejuvenating the Floriculture Sector in Taveuni.

Agriculture Officer, Perina Susu says this is to ensure that this becomes another commodity for women on the island.

Susu says most women in the garden island concentrate on dalo and yaqona farming, and the development of the Floriculture Sector will also help these women.

Article continues after advertisement

“Floriculture has always been a third commodity or most of the time they are just planting the floors for home decorations, but with this training, it has empowered them to go further and make use of their skills in floriculture and flower arrangements which they can also utilize in their various women’s groups and their church groups that they represent.”

Susu says the training was facilitated by the Ministry that will help women further develop this sector.

Over 50 women from six women groups were part of the training.