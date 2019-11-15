Ministry waives market stall fees

There is good news for the stall holders at all Municipal Markets as their fees have been waived for the next eleven weeks.

The waiver is from 13th April until 30th June.

However, Local Government Minister Premila Kumar says the waiver comes with conditions as it is only applicable on the first two stalls of any vendor.

Kumar says vendors who have more than two stalls and are unable to pay the fees can surrender their stall.

“Stall fees across the country range from $0.75/day for vegetables to $3.85/ day for grog stall. That will also mean that we can put that stalls back in the pool and then we can invite other who are interested to take up the stalls.”



[Nausori Market]

Kumar says some vendors have as many as 30 stalls.

“There are vendors who have started a distribution Centre. They are distributing other items into supermarkets. But markets are only for fresh produce. So we have seen how markets operate and in the meantime, what we are doing is that we are preparing a market regulation, with the help of UN Women.”

There are more than 5, 000 Municipal council stalls across the country.

Suva’s main market alone has 677 stalls; Lautoka 963, Labasa 865 and Nausori can have up to 748 stalls operating on a weekend.