Business

Ministry upgrades online portal

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
March 15, 2022 12:55 pm
The Ministry of Commerce and Trade is upgrading its online information portal and transforming it into bizFIJI 2.0.

Starting a business will soon be as easy as clicking a button.

Permanent Secretary, Shaheen Ali says aspiring entrepreneurs will be able to use the interactive platform to get approvals and obtain construction permits without having to line up at government offices.

Article continues after advertisement

Ali says the project is in line with Fiji’s five to 20 year National Development plan.

“The NDP ladies and gentlemen seeks to ‘Transform Fiji’ into a thriving economic hub, through the creation of a highly functional and transparent climate for business. As I mentioned, ‘Project bizFIJI 2.0’ provides a direct interface between the applicant and approval agencies”

Ali adds these reforms will benefit more businesses.

“The whole combined in these reforms make doing business easier. We are now looking at taking reforms to the next level. Reforms that benefit businesses, reforms that bring in more investment, and reforms that future-proof our economy.”

Over the next three days, stakeholders will set the strategic direction for the online portal and map out its implementation giving perspective to the relationship between people, policy and the portal.

