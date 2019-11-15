Ministry to review town and country planning legislation

The Ministry of Local Government will review the legislation of its Town and Country Planning Department.

Minister Premila Kumar says the changes will be beneficial for the applicants as well as the agents

This will help them in lodging their application with the department.

Kumar says they will also look at the general provisions which are not suited to the changes that have taken place over the years.

“Some of the general provisions that we have in the legislation are outdated and the last revision was made in 1999. So obviously things have changed from 1999 to 2020 and we have to change those general provisions so that it becomes more investor-friendly and consumer-friendly.”

The Minister says the reforms will ensure that delays in approvals of development projects are a thing of the past.

She adds this will boost the confidence of local investors.