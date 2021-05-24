New Tabua shop to open soon

The Ministry of iTaukei Affairs will open Fiji’s new Tabua shop this financial year.

This has been confirmed by the Acting Permanent Secretary, Pita Tagicakirewa, who says the new shop will also address the issue regarding some Fijians who are selling tabua or whales tooth at an unregulated price.

He adds the Ministry has completed the early stages of the process, which include consulting with the 14 provinces about the new initiative.

“Yes, we will open the shop this financial year. We are almost at the end of the process. We had to maneuver the legislative landscape of Fiji in terms of opening the landscape and we are almost there. We are towards the end of the process, and hopefully by next month we will put the proposal to the Ministry of iTaukei Affairs before it goes to Cabinet.”

Tagicakirewa says upon completing the requirements, the proposal will then be presented to the Minister, Voreqe Bainimarama for his perusal.