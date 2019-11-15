Ministry to improve its town and country planning department

The Ministry for Local Government, Housing and Community Development is committed to reforming its town and country planning department.

Minister Premila Kumar says they will ensure that delays in approvals are a thing of the past.

She says for too long, unnecessary bureaucracy and slow processing times were affecting building developments, subdivisions and zoning approvals that are needed to facilitate economic development.

The Minister is currently touring the Western Division having consultations with various stakeholders, special administrators, ratepayers and market vendors including taxi owners on improving service delivery.

Speaking to members of the Ba Chamber of Commerce, the Minister stressed the need for collaboration between all parties.

She says even though the government has abolished business licenses that does not mean there is no opportunity for contribution to the work of the Ba Town Council.



Meanwhile, all major developments that are in excess of $1m will be expedited in Suva and once approval is given, immediate notification will be made from Suva to developers across the country.

Last week, three major developments were expedited in this way, ensuring that developers continue with their projects.