Ministry to expand community markets

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
September 25, 2020 12:35 pm
The Ministry of Local Government will be expanding three community markets within the Suva municipality.

These markets are in Raiwaqa, Flagstaff and Mead Road in Nabua.

Minister Premila Kumar says the government is keen to decentralize markets as seen over the years.

“We are going to build the Raiwaqa market, the informal Raiwaqa market not the old Raiwaqa market. So we are putting up around 60 stalls there in a much better environment with toilet facilities, taps and everything for the vendors. And a smaller market in Flagstaff, replacing what they have there at the moment and a market in Mead Road. This is the way forward. So that people are not selling from any place they like.”

Kumar says they’re working with the Suva City Council on this project.

An informal trading policy for vendors is also in the pipeline.

