Ministry to establish shrimp farm in Korovatu Labasa

Korovatu in Labasa has been identified as an area suitable for aquaculture.

Fisheries Minister Semi Koroilavesau says farmers in the area have lost their land due to sea level rise.

Koroilavesau adds salt water intrusion has made it difficult to plant rice or sugarcane in the area.

Article continues after advertisement

“Shrimp production will be quite suited too here as there is availability of brackish water where shrimp will be able to live and will be able to prosper if we put shrimp farms along this area.”

Koroilavesau adds farmers are now diversifying into aquaculture as sugarcane and rice farming is not providing farmers with the same income they use to get years ago.

He says aquaculture will also allow them to access the export market.

“So basically for Korovatu it will be basically shrimp. We hoping that the farmers will be able to join us to commercially farm shrimp and get a better return other than the rice and the cane that they used to produce before.”

The Minister adds they have already received interest from Southeast Asia, China and other Asian countries.

He adds even though they produce a lot, they believe that Fijian Shrimp is a much better product.