Ministry to assist more MSMEs

Shania Shayal Prasad Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @ShaniaFBCNews
March 20, 2022 7:40 am
To date, 6,000 Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises have been assisted, valued at $32.5 million.

Speaking at the panel discussion “Driving the Future of Business”, Minister for Tourism Faiyaz Koya says that in order to make the economic recovery more robust, the government kept MSMEs afloat by providing them with more opportunities.

With the recovery of the tourism sector, Koya says more MSMEs such as agriculture, construction, retail, transport, arts, and entertainment are expected to benefit.

“To encourage more businesses, we have since 2019, streamlined and removed bureaucracy from starting a business process. The removal of business license, the move to risk-based opening of businesses, concession for home-based businesses, online companies/business and tax registration and most importantly the launch of doing business portal bizFIJI.”

Koya says they expect more businesses to take advantage of government schemes and initiatives to grow their businesses.

Women make up 45 percent of those who have received assistance.

 

