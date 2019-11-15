Ministry looks to implement fee system for municipal markets

The Ministry of Local Government is looking at implementing a tiered stall rates or fee system in all municipal markets.

Speaking at a talanoa session with Labasa market vendors yesterday, Minister Premila Kumar says they are doing this because there are some vendors who have up to 13 to 15 stalls.

Kumar says this is happening because of petty corruption practises between vendors and market masters.

She told the vendors the fee system would ensure that those who want to sell their produce are given the space to do so.

The ideal allocation is two stalls per vendor.

“So, say for example – if you have two stalls then you pay this rate. As soon as the stall number increases, the stall fee will be more. This is one way of discouraging vendors so they can give up their stalls.”

Kumar adds, some market vendors are subletting these stalls to other vendors and this is illegal.

“He or she is a tenant! Not the owner! There is a difference between the two.”

The Minister has been provided with a list of vendors who are involved in this.