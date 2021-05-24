Ministry keeps track of pork imports

Proactive steps are being taken by the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji and the Ministry of Agriculture in relation to the African swine fever.

Minister for Agriculture Doctor Mahendra Reddy says they are scaling up efforts and taking precautionary measures to ensure the country is protected from this pig killing exotic disease.

ASF is a highly transmittable disease that affects domestic and wild pigs.

Doctor Reddy says they are also keeping track of the importation of pork in the country.

“We are also keeping a watch on those who are given additional importing license. We are keeping a watch on that and to ensure we have an input in that and to ensure that they are on top of this particular aspect.”

While Fiji is currently free of the disease, its presence in Papua New Guinea poses a threat to the region.

Fiji’s fight against African swine fever received a boost in 2020 following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding.

The MOU between the Biosecurity Authority of Fiji, Pacific Horticultural and Agricultural Market Access Plus Program aims to strengthen Fiji’s preparedness against any possible incursion of ASF in the country.