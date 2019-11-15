Ministry initiates survey to better assess COVID-19 impact

The Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism and Transport are undertaking a survey to better ascertain the impact of COVID-19 on businesses.

Permanent Secretary, Shaheen Ali says while it’s evident the virus has had an economic impact, the survey will give them actual data on what the effect has been.

“We are glad that IFC has partnered with the Ministry to do a comprehensive survey, it’s both online and face to face and the results of the survey would look at the impact of COVID-19 and the adjustments that have been made by the businesses and the type of policies that are needed.”

The two week survey will wrap up on Monday, the analysis of which will help government respond accordingly, particularly with the budget to be announced next month.