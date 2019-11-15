Ministry expects more applications for property investment

The Department of Town and Country Planning has received nine-hundred and forty-six applications for property investment and building permits from January to June this year.

Minister Premila Kumar says apart from this, the Bureau of Statistics report also reveals that in the first three months of this year, municipal councils received 408 applications which stand at a value of $82 million.

She highlights that there might be some foreign investors who have permanently invested in the country which indicates economic growth.

“It’s a positive sign that people are willing to invest and they are investing in their properties. And that’s one way of creating employment. So we are grateful to our local investors and Fijians who are willing to put in money into the economy.”

Despite the shortage of qualified town and country planners, the Ministry has assured that it is well within its means to facilitate the increasing number of applications expected to be received in the near future.