Ministry encourages commercial farming in Ovalau

The Ministry of Agriculture says traditional leaders and community elders play a key role in advancing youth participation in the sector.

While speaking to elders of Ovalau, Minister, Doctor Mahendra Reddy requested support in encouraging young farmers towards commercial agriculture.

He says proper use of resources is necessary to maintain sustainability, while also pointing out that some leaders are not allowing advancements.

Article continues after advertisement

Dr Reddy says Ovalau experiences a shortage of vegetables from time to time and this is where commercial will fill in the gaps.

59-year-old Vatimi Druguta of Nukutocia Village who received farming equipment says now is the time for farmers to stand up.