Ministry commends Korokoro farmers

The Agriculture Ministry has commended farmers who continue to assist the sector to grow.

While handing over a tractor to the Korokoro Farmers Cluster in Baulevu, Naitasiri yesterday, Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says this has helped the sector meet the local needs and have surplus for export.

Dr. Reddy says the Ministry will continue to tap on unutilized land to help increase production for the industry.

“With regards to Agriculture production, we are now feeding the entire nation, servicing the tourism sector and despite that we are creating surplus for tourism export. Now there are certain areas that we improve production in terms of quality as well, in terms of bringing in more land, utilized land for agriculture that we will have discussion about.”

Doctor Reddy says non-sugar agriculture exports continue to grow and this signifies the enormous contribution of farmers to date.

The Korokoro Farmers Cluster raised one third of the money to buy a tractor worth $7, 000.

The balance was paid by the Agriculture Ministry through its Direct Assistance programme.