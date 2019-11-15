Ministry aims to improve trade between Fiji and Japan

The trade between Fiji and Japan in 2018 amounted to approximately $428.2 million of which Fijian exports to Japan was valued at $161.5m.

Officiating the Japan-Fiji Trade Investment Seminar today, our Minister for Industry, Trade and Tourism acknowledged the strong 50-year trade bond shared by the two countries.

Fiji’s 2018 imports was valued at $266.6m resulting in a trade deficit of $105.1m.

Minister Premila Kumar says this calls for a renewed perspective to increase our export.



[Source: Fijian Government]

“Japanese investment in Fiji over the past five years has totaled approximately $4.5m. We strongly believe there’s potential to increase this further especially with the resumption of the direct flight between Fiji and Japan”.

Kumar says Fiji and Japan share many economic, cultural and geographical interests, making a strong basis for enhanced trade and investment. relations.

Japan’s Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Minister Norihiro Nakayama says this second Trade Investment Mission will continue to strengthen the two countries trade relation.



[Source: Fijian Government]

“There are already 20 Japanese company companies doing business in Fiji. Upon the resumption of the direct flight between Japan and Fiji in 2018, the number of people who visit Fiji from Japan have doubled. I hope upon this visit our business to business exchange will be deepened and expect a concrete business project as an outcome”.

The second Trade Investment Mission between Fiji and Japan is aimed at setting the foundation for Fiji to move towards elimination of our trade gap.