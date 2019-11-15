Home

Minister promotes rice farming

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
May 1, 2020 12:30 pm
The Agriculture Minister handed over a new hand-held tractor to some rice farmers in Bua to help in rice cultivation. [File Photo]

The Agriculture Minister handed over a new hand-held tractor to some rice farmers in Bua to help in rice cultivation.

Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy says the tractor is to help rice farmers cluster of Vunivau, Korokadi and Bakale in Bua.

He says the COVID-19 pandemic has made a lot of people whose job has been affected realize the importance of the Agriculture industry.

Article continues after advertisement

Reddy says Fiji imports 80 percent of our rice from Vietnam and Thailand and it is an expensive undertaking.

The Minister says they are promoting rice farming in the country to ensure Fiji becomes 100 percent self-sufficient in rice in a few years’ time.










