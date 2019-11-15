Minister optimistic about price reductions

Industry and Commerce Minister Faiyaz Koya is optimistic that businesses will comply with the price reductions on 1,600 items after tariff reductions came into effect.

The revised taxes kicked in on Saturday, affecting products ranging from groceries, vegetables, white goods, clothing, machinery and other items.

Koya says discussions with businesses have been fruitful and consumers can expect to see the benefits in coming days.

“At the end of the day, it’s the responsibility of businesses first and foremost. I think most businesses will adhere but just in case, we do have the FCCC to monitor the prices within supermarkets et cetera. Most businesses are okay, they should comply.”

The tariff revision will apply to goods which are imported from the 1st of August, meaning these products will attract lower taxes and should, therefore, cost less.

Products that were brought in earlier, will not see any price reductions.