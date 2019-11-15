Minister commends Tanoa Group trade show

Minister for Tourism Faiyaz Koya has commended the persistence of the Tanoa Hotel Group, especially during COVID-19.

The group hosted its Trade Show in Suva this week and Minister Koya says the company as a pioneer in Fiji’s tourism industry is laying the platform that it is still possible to operate during such a time.

Koya says the government is happy to work with a group that is showing hope and helping in Fiji’s recovery.

“You’ve continued to keep faith in Fiji and your potential as a hundred percent locally owned and business for over 50-odd years.”

The Minister adds that going local has been one of the most effective strategies deployed by government.