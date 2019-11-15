Business
Minister commends Tanoa Group trade show
October 4, 2020 7:34 am
Minister for Tourism Faiyaz Koya [middle] during its Trade Show in Suva [Source: Fijian Government]
Minister for Tourism Faiyaz Koya has commended the persistence of the Tanoa Hotel Group, especially during COVID-19.
The group hosted its Trade Show in Suva this week and Minister Koya says the company as a pioneer in Fiji’s tourism industry is laying the platform that it is still possible to operate during such a time.
Koya says the government is happy to work with a group that is showing hope and helping in Fiji’s recovery.
“You’ve continued to keep faith in Fiji and your potential as a hundred percent locally owned and business for over 50-odd years.”
The Minister adds that going local has been one of the most effective strategies deployed by government.
