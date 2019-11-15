Minimal fireworks imported this year

There’s been a decrease in the import of fireworks for Diwali this year.

There were six importers in 2019, however, this year only two importers applied for approval to get fireworks into Fiji.

Manager Mining at the Mineral Resources Department Raymond Mohammed says they anticipated the drop in light of COVID-19.

“We were expecting that there will be a reduction in the number of importers this year and that has been the case. Last year we had about six import applications that we processed and issued a license for, but this is the year there are only two applications that have been approved.”

The lighting of fireworks will only be allowed between 5pm and 10pm on Sunday, while authorities have allowed an extra two hours on Monday which is the designated public holiday.