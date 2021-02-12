Home

MILO packs go plastic straw free

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
February 17, 2021 4:23 pm

Nestlé Fiji’s MILO UHT products will now be sold with paper straws instead of plastic straws.

The move will eliminate nearly 250,000 plastic straws from Fiji each year, contributing to reducing plastic waste.

This is in line with the company’s commitment to make 100% of its packaging recyclable or reusable by 2025.

The new MILO UHT paper straws are responsibly sourced using FSC certified paper and adhere to very stringent quality requirements.

Nestlé Fiji General Manager, Jason Jezewski, SAYS Plastic waste is a pressing challenge in Fiji, and the company is committed to reducing their use of plastic.

