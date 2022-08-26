Millions prepare for huge rise in energy bills

Source: Newschain]

Millions of households will soon discover how high energy bills will go in October as regulator Ofgem announces a new price cap.

A household in England, Wales and Scotland using a typical amount of gas and electricity currently pays about £2,000 a year.

That annual bill is predicted to soar to more than £3,500, leaving many struggling or unable to pay.

The announcement is expected from Ofgem at 07:00 BST on Friday.

Charities and suppliers have urged ministers to improve support measures, which currently include a £400 rebate for all households.

They say the “devastating effect” of bill rises, which come alongside the increasing cost of food and other essentials, will lead some to choose between heating and eating this winter.

A further increase in bills is predicted when the subsequent cap takes effect in January, with a typical bill forecast by analysts to peak at well over £5,000 later next year.

On Thursday, UK wholesale gas prices jumped by 82p to 580p per therm – their highest level in five months – amid uncertainty about European and Russian supplies.