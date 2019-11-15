Mill breakdown affects sugar production

The weekly throughput at the Rarawai Sugar Mill was affected due to a breakdown.

The Fiji Sugar Corporation says crushing at the Mill was halted because of a broken cane carrier head shaft last Thursday.

The damaged shaft was repaired and replaced, while a backup is being machined at the Lautoka Mill.

This resulted in the Mill crushing a total of 25, 424 tonnes of cane for the week, nine percent less than the target figure.

The Mill lost 45 hours of operating time as a result and produced 2, 376 tonnes of sugar.

The FSC says a further increase in the percentage of burnt cane is a concern, as it escalated to 43% compared to 25% for the past week.