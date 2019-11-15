Business
Mill breakdown affects sugar production
August 19, 2020 5:18 am
The weekly throughput at the Rarawai Sugar Mill was affected due to a breakdown.
The Fiji Sugar Corporation says crushing at the Mill was halted because of a broken cane carrier head shaft last Thursday.
The damaged shaft was repaired and replaced, while a backup is being machined at the Lautoka Mill.
Article continues after advertisement
This resulted in the Mill crushing a total of 25, 424 tonnes of cane for the week, nine percent less than the target figure.
The Mill lost 45 hours of operating time as a result and produced 2, 376 tonnes of sugar.
The FSC says a further increase in the percentage of burnt cane is a concern, as it escalated to 43% compared to 25% for the past week.