Business

Microsoft plans to buy Call of Duty company for nearly $70bn

| @BBCWorld
January 19, 2022 7:46 am
[Source: Microsoft via BBC]

Microsoft says it plans to buy major games company Activision Blizzard in a deal worth $68.7bn (£50.57bn).

It would be the biggest acquisition in the company’s history and is expected to be finalised in 2023.

The move means Microsoft will take ownership of gaming franchises like Call of Duty, Warcraft and Overwatch.

Microsoft claims it will help them grow their gaming business across mobile, PC and consoles along with providing building blocks for the metaverse.

This deal is the biggest in gaming history and comes a year after Microsoft bought another influential gaming company Bethesda for $7.5bn.

Satya Nadella, chairman and CEO of Microsoft said: “We’re investing deeply in world-class content, community and the cloud to usher in a new era of gaming that puts players and creators first and makes gaming safe, inclusive and accessible to all.”

Activision Blizzard has studios around the word with nearly 10,000 employees.

It has been dealing with accusations of a toxic work-place culture and claims of sexual harassment in recent months.

Last year Phil Spencer, the boss of Xbox, said he was ‘deeply troubled’ by the claims.

The games Activision Blizzard make, from Call of Duty to Candy Crush, are some of the most popular in the world.

The company has nearly 400 million monthly active players in 190 countries and billion-dollar franchises.

Microsoft say they are working to bring Activision Blizzard games to their Game Pass subscription service.

The deal has shocked the gaming industry.

