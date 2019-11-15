Microsoft makes remote work option permanent

Microsoft has told staff that they will have the option of working from home permanently with manager approval.

The move mimics the US tech giant’s rivals Facebook and Twitter, which have also said remote work would be a permanent option.

It follows a rapid shift away from office working prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.

Many companies are reconsidering how much office space they need, expecting a long-term increase in remote staff.

Microsoft said some roles will continue to require an in-person presence, such as those needing access to hardware, the firm added.

But many staff will also be able to work from home part-time, without needing formal approval from their managers.