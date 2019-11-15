Microsoft abandons gaming app in Facebook deal

Microsoft has decided to close its Mixer livestreaming service and is partnering with Facebook Gaming instead.

Mixer made headlines last year when it signed a reportedly multi-million dollar exclusivity deal with Ninja, a big star on rival platform Twitch.

But despite the investment, Microsoft says the platform will close in one month’s time.

Article continues after advertisement

Ninja and other major gamers will no longer be tied to exclusivity deals.

Ninja had been signed to Mixer for less than a year.

From 22 July, Mixer’s website and app will redirect users to Facebook Gaming.

As part of the deal, Microsoft will work to bring its xCloud games-streaming service to Facebook.

“This seems quite ruthless, but Microsoft’s strategy to reach more gamers is underpinned by its cloud business, not Mixer,” said Piers Harding-Rolls from the consultancy Ampere Analysis.

“Clearly Facebook has significant reach globally, to expose users to xCloud.”

All games-streamers in Mixer’s partner programme will be granted partner status on Facebook Gaming if they wish to move to the platform.