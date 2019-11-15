Home

Business

Micro entrepreneurs coping well with plastic ban

Koroi Tadulala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KoroiFBCNews
January 27, 2020 12:02 pm
Dinsel McGown

Micro entrepreneurs at the Gold FM Roc Market have been coping well with the plastic bag ban.

They are coping well since its implementation at the beginning of this month.

Vendors have been selling without the use of plastic bags since December last year and have adapted well.

Dinsel McGown, a micro-entrepreneur says her customers are pleased with the adjustment she has done to her packaging since last month.

“They do sell it at the market but make more accessible for vendors like myself. It’s more of you going out and looking for your packaging. For me I have a lot of cakes so I have to take that extra mile in getting my packaging for my products.”

Micro entrepreneurs are now resorting to paper bags and bamboo made containers to pack their food products.

Meanwhile, the government plans to phase out the use of plastic straws and Styrofoam containers by next year.

