Micro Business Relief to open next week

The COVID-19 Micro Business Assistance will help Fiji National Provident Fund members set up new or boost existing micro business ventures.

Specifically for Fund members aged between 50 and 54, this relief allows them to access up to $10,000 from their general account balance.

Chief Executive, Viliame Vodonaivalu says this assistance will help members affected by COVID-19 to venture into income generating activities.

The assistance which opens next week Monday is an extension of FNPF’s unemployment assistance.

Vodonaivalu says the impact of the pandemic has forced many members to seek income generating projects and this relief will help those nearing retirement.

A key requirement for this relief is that members’ employment or livelihood have been affected by COVID-19 and the minimum general account balance required is $1,035.

Members will be able to apply to start up a new business, for general business related needs or to financially contribute towards an existing microbusiness.

These micro ventures should be earning less than $50,000 a year.

Funds will be paid through two modes – directly to members or indirectly to an approved lender.

Approved applications will be paid in two installments and the second payment will only be released once acquittals are provided for the first payment.