Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Two COVID deaths and 26 new cases recorded|Health Ministry awaits more stock of AstraZeneca vaccines|Mask wearing will continue: Dr Fong|COVID-19 moves towards an endemic from a pandemic|COVID-19 has an endemic endpoint: Dr Fong|One COVID death and 57 new cases recorded|Drop in COVID-19 cases to boost attendance|Restrictions remain for unvaccinated Fijians|Three COVID-19 deaths and 36 cases recorded|Two COVID-19 deaths and 75 new cases recorded|Quarantine and COVID test for travellers under review|COVID continues to claim young lives|MoH concerned with vaccine exemption requests|Health Ministry receives Pfizer vaccine|COVID death toll continues to rise|Health Ministry receives wash kits from UNICEF|Fiji receives latest batch of Pfizer vaccine|Kumar disappointed over non-adherence of COVID-safe measures|Sourcing pediatric dose of Pfizer is difficult: PS|Three more succumb to COVID-19|Vaccines not a silver bullet to fight COVID: PS|Adhering to COVID safe measures saves lives|Seven more COVID deaths and 44 new cases|PS Health urges eligible Fijians to get vaccinated|Worst is over: Doctor Fong|
Full Coverage

Business

Menzies Aviation faces £560m takeover by Kuwaiti rival

| @BBCWorld
February 22, 2022 10:00 am
[Source: BBC]

Menzies Aviation, one of Scotland’s largest firms, is likely to be taken over by a Kuwait-based rival.

The Edinburgh-based ground services company, formerly bookseller John Menzies, works in 37 countries.

Three previous offers from National Aviation Services, which works in Africa, Asia and the Middle East, had been rejected.

Article continues after advertisement

A fourth offer of £560m has now been recommended to shareholders in a statement from company directors.

The firm started in 1833 selling Charles Dickens books and The Scotsman newspaper, and became a high street name across the UK.

It became one of Britain’s biggest newspaper distributors, expanding into air freight from 1987.

The company cut more than 17,500 jobs worldwide in March 2020 because of the downturn in air travel due to the pandemic, but remained one of Scotland’s biggest businesses.

National Aviation Services (NAS) is a subsidiary of the Kuwait-based logistics conglomerate Agility.

NAS has expanded across emerging markets in recent years and now owns a 19% stake in Menzies Aviation after purchasing millions of pounds worth of shares in the past month.

Its final offer of 608p per share follows previous bids of 460p, 510p and 605p.

It added that NAS had confirmed to the board that “the financial terms of the final proposal are final and will not be increased,” although this could change if someone else tried to take over Menzies Aviation.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.