Meng Wanzhou case: Huawei executive's extradition hearings begin

A Canadian court has begun hearing the case of a senior Huawei executive fighting extradition to the United States.

Meng Wanzhou, 47, made no comment as she arrived at a Vancouver courthouse on Monday for a scheduled hearing.

The US wants Ms Meng to stand trial on charges including fraud linked to the alleged violation of US sanctions against Iran.

Ms Meng, who was arrested in late 2018 in Canada, denies any wrongdoing.

The case involving Huawei’s chief financial officer is being closely watched in Canada, the US and China.

Her arrest has created a rift between China and Canada. On Monday, Beijing repeated its calls for Canada to release Ms Meng.

“This is entirely a serious political incident that grossly violates the legitimate rights and interests of the Chinese citizen,” Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Geng Shuang said.

Meanwhile, the Chinese telecoms giant said it stood by its executive “in her pursuit of justice and freedom”.

In a video statement released on its social media platforms as the hearing got underway, Huawei said it trusted in Canada’s judicial system “which will prove Ms Meng’s innocence”.

This first phase of hearings is scheduled to run from 20-24 January in the British Columbia supreme court in Vancouver.

The court will hear arguments on whether the crime Ms Meng is accused of by the US would also be considered a crime in Canada.

The judge must be satisfied that it meets the so-called “double criminality” test before agreeing to extradition.