Meeting local demand for beef a challenge: Dr Reddy

The Ministry of Agriculture cannot stop the tourism sector from importing beef as it cannot meet the demand of the industry.

Minister Doctor Mahendra Reddy says this can only be possible if cattle farmers work hard to meet the growing demand.

Dr. Reddy says there is also a need for quality beef, an area that needs a lot of work before they strive toward meeting demand from hotels.

Article continues after advertisement

“We having a hard talk with them, stop importing beef meets, stop importing vegetables, and they look at us, smile and they say Minister can you supply us this amount, and we look back at our farmers, I will not see many of them.”

Dr. Reddy says the lack of consistency is another factor contributing to the inability in meeting local demand.

“If you see them, they supply for one week, one month and say, oh weather not good. Hotels have to run, tourists are coming, they want food, whether bad or good, and they want food.”

The Agriculture Ministry says it will continue to support farmers improve productivity and profits.