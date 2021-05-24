Meat industry will keep meeting retail demand

The Fiji Pig Industry has assured there will be no major change in the price of pork for the local market.

Fiji Pig Association President, Simon Cole, says farmers are anticipating more demand from the tourism sector as Fiji’s international borders re-open for visitors.

He says the industry will keep meeting retail demand.

Article continues after advertisement

“And if you look long-term we have developed a local market which didn’t exist before. And with tourism coming back, we’ve got a bigger market to sell into. So it could be quite positive going forward.”

Cole adds while the industry is moving towards some state of normalcy, it is a long way back as some producers have cut production by as much as 40 percent.

Fiji Meat Industry Board Chief Executive, Vimal Chand maintains that prices of local meat will continue to accommodate Fijian customers.

“We expect the numbers to go up when the borders open up, especially for beef and pork as the demand will be there.”

Many of the small commercial piggeries have gone out of business because they were unable to sustain the effects of the pandemic.