Business

MCTTT to begin second wave impact survey

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
June 9, 2021 4:11 pm
Ariel view of Suva City.

A Business Impact Survey will be rolled out with a specific focus on the socio-economic crisis triggered by the second wave of COVID-19.

The Survey will assist the Ministry of Commerce, Trade and Tourism in better addressing the challenges Fijian businesses are currently facing and inform strategies that ensure long term sustainability.

The survey includes the impact of the second wave on revenue and employment, businesses ability to diversify, and how best they can be supported.

As with the 2020-2021 National Budget, and the recent announcements by the Minister for Economy, the budget for the next financial year will focus on socio-economic recovery.

Therefore, information and data gathered through this survey will be used as a tool for policy development and response.

The Ministry encourages businesses across the private sectors to participate in the survey.

