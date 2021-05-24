MCTT develops an online integrated system

The Ministry of Commerce, Trade, Tourism, and Transport has commenced a 36-month journey of the development of an online integrated system.

This system will be used for approval processes in starting a business and obtaining a Construction Permit process.

This is in partnership with the Ministry of Communication and developing partner, Spirit of Endeavor.

The first phase of this project had inaugurated with an introductory session with the heads of the respective organization and continued with technical working group meetings and inter-agency consultations on starting a business.

This is the first step towards the digitalization journey and the Ministry acknowledges the support of all agencies who are part of this initiative and looks forward to their continuous support and assistance.