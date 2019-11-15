McDonalds plans to set up bun factory in Fiji

Fast-food franchise McDonald’s is planning to make its hamburger buns and sandwich bread locally.

This comes as imports of the two items have been hampered due to the pandemic.

McDonald’s Fiji Managing Director Marc McElrath says burger buns used are shipped from New Zealand, but supply has been disrupted for the past six months.

He says for this reason they are planning to open a factory in Fiji.

“There’s an opportunity, I guess now for us to look at the setting up of possibly a bun plant for Fiji that would mean that because bun are our continuous item on our menu if we were to have a bun plant in Fiji we would be guaranteed continuous supply without any disruption coming out of New Zealand.

Due to the border closure, the company has been unable to import most of its products and McElrath says it’s time to think local.

Some of the ideas we have been looking at is how do we, instead of relying on importing goods out of New Zealand and Australia how can we transfer or move some of those purchasing into the local market, obviously we do use several local products like chicken and wraps however there is an opportunity for us to work with more local suppliers, maybe bring them up to a higher standard and maybe look at volume.”

McElrath has highlighted that due to shipment delays they had to stock-up on most of their products adding that the current stock on hand will last them for at least the next six weeks.