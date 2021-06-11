Home

McDonalds outlet in Laucala Bay closed

Kelly Vacala Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KellyFBCNews
June 15, 2021 2:03 pm
The McDonalds outlet in Laucala Bay, Suva [File Photo]

The McDonalds outlet in Laucala Bay, Suva has been closed as a precautionary measure.

Managing Director, Marc McElrath told FBC News that the step has been taken as they received information that one of their staff is suspected of having COVID-19.

McElrath says they are following the directive of the Ministry of Health and all staff are still at the premises awaiting for officials to conduct tests.

He adds they will work with the Ministry to ensure all safety measures are met.

