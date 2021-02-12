McDonald’s outlet in Labasa a long term growth plan

Fast food franchise McDonald’s plans an outlet in Labasa as part of their long-term growth plan.

With Labasa on their expansion list, McDonald’s Managing Director Marc McElrath spoke of their fifth outlet now nearing completion in Nakasi.

“The new restaurant will be state of the art with a drive-through. A McCafe and will also provide 55 new jobs for the Nakasi area so that will bring our total employment workforce to almost 300 people in Fiji. And that’s part of our long term growth strategy of eventually opening up in Nausori and Labasa as well.”

McDonald’s Fiji currently has four outlets, one in Lautoka and Nadi and two in Suva.