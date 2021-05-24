McDonald's is shutting down its Russian restaurants

McDonald’s is temporarily closing its locations in Russia.

“McDonald’s has decided to temporarily close all our restaurants in Russia and pause all operations in the market,” CEO Chris Kempczinski said in a statement Tuesday.

There were 847 locations of McDonald’s in Russia at the close of last year, according to an investor document.

Globally, most McDonald’s (MCD) locations are operated by franchise operators. But that’s not the case in Russia, where 84% of locations are operated by the company, according to the document. Russia’s restaurants, along with another 108 in Ukraine, all operated by McDonald’s, accounted for 9% of the company’s revenue in 2021, according to the document.

“In Russia, we employ 62,000 people who have poured their heart and soul into our McDonald’s brand to serve their communities. We work with hundreds of local, Russian suppliers and partners who produce the food for our menu and support our brand,” Kempczinski said. “And we serve millions of Russian customers each day who count on McDonald’s. In the thirty-plus years that McDonald’s has operated in Russia, we’ve become an essential part of the 850 communities in which we operate.”

But, he added, “at the same time, our values mean we cannot ignore the needless human suffering unfolding in Ukraine.”

Several Western companies across multiple industries have halted operations in Russia after the country’s attack on Ukraine.

Yet some big players in the food space are continuing to sell their products in the country.

Critics of Russia’s actions are pressuring some of these brands to pull out of the country.

But there are a number of reasons for food companies to stay in Russia when so many other businesses are turning their backs. The supply chain can be more complex for food sellers than other industries. Many restaurant chains are operated by franchises, giving corporate owners less control. Beverage makers, like Coca-Cola, rely on regional bottlers and distributors to sell their products.

Proponents of the food industry remaining in Russia think they have a responsibility to stay, and fear the implications of such a move for Russian citizens, many of whom want nothing to do with the war.