McDonald’s grateful to resume in-dining operations

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
October 8, 2021 4:55 pm

Employees working at McDonald’s will be earning more dollars in their next pay as they now work more hours.

In-country Managing Director, Marc McElrath, says this as in-dining of patrons has resumed.

“With staff employment, we managed to maintain our staff members for the last few months, obviously opening the dining room means people will get more hours and those working in restaurants will create more employment.”

McElrath is hopeful that people will continue to get vaccinated so that more restrictions are eased.

 

