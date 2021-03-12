McDonald's Fiji signs up for Zero Waste Ambition Program

As part of this year’s Global Recycling Day McDonald’s Fiji has signed up for the Voluntary Zero Waste Ambition Program.

McDonald’s Fiji Managing Director, Marc McElrath, says the idea is to reduce their waste footprint within Fiji.

He says they have already introduced paper straws and bamboo cutlery as part of their ongoing commitment.

Article continues after advertisement

“Using recycled packaging where we can and promoting recycling throughout the country.”

McElrath says this is a start for them and they are working with the Ministry of Environment to put together a Zero Waste Plan.



[McDonald’s Fiji Managing Director, Marc McElrath]