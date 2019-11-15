Home

McDonald's ex-boss fights sexual liaison claims

BBC
August 18, 2020 7:41 am
Steve Easterbrook, pictured with company mascot Ronald McDonald, the month he became head of McDonald's in 2015. [Source: BBC]

The former boss of McDonald’s is fighting a lawsuit brought by his ex-employer that alleges he lied about sexual relationships with staff.

Steve Easterbrook asked for the case to be dismissed in a filing at a Delaware court on Friday.

McDonald’s fired Mr Easterbrook last year after finding he had a consensual relationship with an employee.

But last week, it alleged the British executive had lied to the board about three additional relationships.

The fast-food giant is suing to recover his pay-off, reportedly worth $40m (£35m), arguing it was obtained fraudulently.

McDonald’s bars any kind of intimate relationship between employees in a direct or indirect reporting relationship.

