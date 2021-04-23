Home

Business

McDonald’s continues with development plans

Kirisitiana Uluwai Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KirisitianaFBCNews
April 28, 2021 12:04 pm

McDonald’s Fiji will continue with its development projects in the Central and Northern divisions.

This despite the setbacks being faced during the current COVID-19 outbreak.

McDonald’s Fiji General Manager, Marc McElrath, says the expansion is still in the pipeline and they will follow through with it once everything normalizes.

Article continues after advertisement

“ We’re hoping that these lockdown doesn’t last too long, but at the same time we’re also pushing ahead with expansion plans for both Labasa and Nakasi and hopefully in the next few months we’ll get going with those two new projects.”

The two outlets are expected to open towards the end of the year.

