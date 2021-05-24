McDonald's and Coca-Cola boycott calls grow over Russia

Pressure is growing on Western food and drink giants to pull out of Russia due to the invasion of Ukraine.

McDonald’s and Coca-Cola have been criticised on social media for failing to speak out about the attacks and continuing to operate in the country.

Well-known firms including Netflix and Levi’s have already suspended sales or stopped providing services in Russia.

McDonald’s and Coca-Cola have not responded to the BBC’s request for comment.

#BoycottMcDonalds and #BoycottCocaCola were trending on Twitter on Monday and over the weekend respectively.

Dragon’s Den investor Deborah Meaden also spoke out on social media against the fizzy drinks company urging people to stop drinking Coca-Cola.

The criticism comes amid calls for other well-known Western firms such as KFC, Pepsi and Starbucks and Burger King to close their outlets and stop sales in Russia.

However, most firms have stayed silent on the issue with KFC, Pepsi, Starbucks and Burger King also declining to respond to the BBC’s requests for comment.