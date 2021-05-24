Home

Business

Match settles legal fight with Tinder founders for $441m

| @BBCWorld
December 2, 2021 10:16 am
[Source: BBC]

US online dating giant Match Group has agreed to pay the founders of Tinder $441m (£331.4m) to settle a legal battle over the dating app’s worth.

Tinder’s founders first sued Match and its former owner IAC in August 2018, claiming they had undervalued the app to avoid paying billions of dollars.

When Match and media giant IAC bought the founders out in 2017, the firm was valued at $3bn.

Article continues after advertisement

But Tinder’s founders claim it was really worth $13bn at the time.

The case has been on trial since mid-November at the New York Supreme Court.

Match Group’s shares dropped 2% on the news to $127.93.

Match Group, which also owns Match.com, OKCupid, Hinge, Meetic, PlentyOfFish, Ship and OurTime, is worth $36.6bn today.

 

