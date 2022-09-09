Mataqali’s reminded about financial discipline

[Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]

The Minister for Economy has reminded people who have borrowed from the Fiji Development Bank to be financially disciplined.

Speaking to the Mataqali Nagaga Trust of Vatutu in Nadi yesterday, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says they need to ensure their investment prospers so that it can turn into a bigger venture.

Through the FDB, the Mataqali has been able to purchase a truck worth over $120,000 to assist in the desilting project at the Nawaka Dams.

Sayed Khaiyum says, at times, many startups crash due to poor controleed finances.

“We have seen that some businesses in the past lacked the financial discipline their businesses have closed.”

The Minister says the government is here to assist people, especially SMEs.